Joao Cancelo Plays – Manchester City Team vs Dinamo Zagreb Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb in a Champions League Group C fixture at the Etihad Stadium this evening.



Pep Guardiola's side won their opening group clash, coming out on top against Shakhtar Donetsk as they eased to a 3-0 win in the Ukraine.













Manchester City continue to have to make do without two centre-backs in the shape of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte. Kevin De Bruyne is also out of action with a groin injury.





Guardiola selects Ederson in goal, while in central defence he plays Fernandinho alongside Nicolas Otamendi. Joao Cancelo and Bernard Mendy are full-backs.





Further up the pitch, the Manchester City boss goes with Ilkay Gundogan and Rodrigo in midfield, while David Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva will support Sergio Aguero.







Guardiola has a bench full of options to change things if needed, including Phil Foden and Kyle Walker.





Manchester City Team vs Dinamo Zagreb



Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodrigo, Silva (c), Mahrez, Bernardo, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Walker, Sterling, Jesus, Angelino, Foden, E Garcia

