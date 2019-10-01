Lazio Lock Down Leeds United Linked Striker Felipe Caicedo On New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are expected to imminently announce that striker Felipe Caciedo, who has been regularly linked with Leeds United over the course of the last year, has signed a new contract at the club.



The Ecuador striker’s future at Lazio was under the scanner all summer, with Leeds one of several sides linked with him, as his contract entered its final year.













Caicedo was ready to move on from Lazio, but the Italian side's coach Simone Inzaghi was desperate to keep hold of him and he was still in Rome when transfer windows across Europe slammed shut on 2nd September.



However, with no new contract signed, transfer talk around a January move for Caicedo had not gone away.





But the striker has ended all speculation over his future for the time being, as according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, he has signed a new three-year deal with Lazio and the agreement will be announced imminently.







He has earned a wage rise from his old salary of €1.8m per season and will now be earning around €2m under the terms of the new deal.



Caicedo has already signed the deal and Lazio are expected to make it official today.





He has been at Lazio since joining from Espanyol in 2017 and has scored 16 goals in 76 appearances for the club.



With the development, a move to Leeds in January or next summer now looks to be off the table.

