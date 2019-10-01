Leeds United Star Receives Scotland Call-Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has been called up to Scotland national team squad by Steve Clarke for his side's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.



The 28-year-old centre-back made his senior debut for Scotland during the international break last month, playing the full 90 minutes in the side's meeting with against Russia.













Cooper followed it up by playing another 90 minutes against Belgium three days later, but ended on the losing side on both occasions.



Now the Leeds skipper will have another shot at looking for his first win for his nation after Scotland confirmed their squad for the upcoming international break.





Cooper has been included in Clarke's 25-man squad to face Russia and San Marino in the Euro qualifiers on 10th and 13th of October respectively.







The former Hull City player first received a call-up to Scotland national team in March 2016 for a friendly against Denmark but remained as an unused substitute.



He also received a national team call-up in 2017, but again could not make his bow.





It was only under Clarke, who took charge of Scotland in May this year, that he was given his debut and Cooper will be hoping that he can make many more appearances for his country.

