X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/10/2019 - 18:45 BST

Luke Ayling On Bench – Leeds United Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs West Brom
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Slaven Bilic's West Brom side to Elland Road for a Championship game this evening. 

Bilic's Baggies arrive in Leeds sitting top of the Championship table and with a two-point lead over Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.
 

 



Leeds have hit a mini slump, winning just one of their last four league games, with two losses and one draw, however the start as the bookmakers' clear favourites to beat West Brom tonight.


Bielsa is again without talismanic Pablo Hernandez, while Adam Forshaw has a hip problem.
 


Kiko Casilla lines up in goal, while Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski are the full-backs for Leeds. Ben White and Liam Cooper provide the central defensive pairing, with Kalvin Phillips and Jamie Shackleton slotting into midfield. Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Mateusz Klich support Patrick Bamford.



Bielsa can look to the bench to shake things up if needed and has options such as Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts to call on.
 


Leeds United Team vs West Brom

Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Shackleton, Costa, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Miazek, Berardi, Douglas, Ayling, Roberts, Clarke, Nketiah
 