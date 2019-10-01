Made Sure I Was Part Of Interview Process – Per Mertesacker On Arsenal Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker has revealed that he started positioning himself for his current role during the last season of his playing career.



The German retired from competitive football at the end of the 2017/18 season and was appointed as the head of the Arsenal academy.













The defender was not getting regular minutes in his last season at Arsenal under former boss Arsene Wenger and he admits that he was aware where he wanted to take his career after he retired.



Mertesacker revealed that he made sure that he was in line for the academy boss’ role when the time came by spending more time with the coaches at the Arsenal academy.





He made it clear that he was interested in taking the job at the Arsenal academy and wanted to be well prepared when the time came for the club to interview him.







“I knew that a new challenge was coming up”, the former defender told The Athletic.



“So I made sure I was part of the interview process for any academy jobs, that I was part of [any] thinking about the vision for the academy, that I met people from the academy.





“I was transitioning, making sure that I would be well prepared for something that was totally unknown to me.”



Mertesacker closely works alongside Arsenal director of football Edu in making sure the academy keeps churning out players for the first team.

