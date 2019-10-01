Manchester City Need More Tests On Kevin De Bruyne Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are yet to determine the extent of Kevin De Bruyne’s injury, which has ruled him out of their Champions League clash tonight.



De Bruyne was missing from Manchester City’s training on Monday ahead of their Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb at the Etihad Stadium.













The 28-year-old was substituted after 80 minutes as Manchester City beat Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday but he did not look in any discomfort while he left the pitch.



Pep Guardiola remained coy during his pre-match conference and gave little away whether the player would be available for the European game tonight.





According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the midfielder has sustained a groin injury and he will miss the Champions League group game at the Etihad.







However, the Premier League champions are yet to determine the extent of the injury or how long he could be out of action.



De Bruyne will undergo more tests soon to understand the extent of the problem.





There are no certainties whether he will be fit enough to be in the squad for their weekend league game against Wolves.

