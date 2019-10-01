Newcastle Game Is Now Must Win – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Lou Macari feels the Red Devils must win their upcoming Premier League match against Newcastle United if they want to remain in contention for a top four finish.



The Red Devils saw their seventh league match of the season against Arsenal at Old Trafford end in a 1-1 draw on Monday night.













Having won just two of their matches so far, the Red Devils currently sit tenth in the league with nine points, three behind fourth-placed Arsenal.



Macari, who plied his trade for Manchester United between 1973 and 1984, is aware that there are still 31 more games to go in the campaign, but finds the gap between the club and those in the top four worrying.





The 70-year-old believes that the Red Devils cannot afford to drop more points at the moment if they want to remain in contention for a top four finish as most of the teams above them are not those who drop points consistently, and feels the side's upcoming league match against Newcastle is a must win.







Macari fears that if Manchester United drop more points before Christmas they could have too much to do in the top four chase.



"Oh yes, [the Newcastle game is must win]", Macari said on MUTV after the match.





“I know it is early in the season and only seven games gone but just look at the gap there.



“Those team above us, there are very few who would lose on most weeks. You need them to lose and you need to win your own games.



“So yes, I do believe it is a must win game if you want to stay in contention during Christmas time and when the window opens, so that we can bring in a couple of players and challenge.



“At this moment in time, if we lose any more ground we are not going to be challenging even with new players.”



Manchester United face an away trip to AZ Alkmaar in their second Europa League match of the season before their trip to St. James Park this weekend.

