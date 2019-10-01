XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/10/2019 - 09:54 BST

Newcastle Game Is Now Must Win – Manchester United Legend

 




Manchester United legend Lou Macari feels the Red Devils must win their upcoming Premier League match against Newcastle United if they want to remain in contention for a top four finish.

The Red Devils saw their seventh league match of the season against Arsenal at Old Trafford end in a 1-1 draw on Monday night.  


 



Having won just two of their matches so far, the Red Devils currently sit tenth in the league with nine points, three behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Macari, who plied his trade for Manchester United between 1973 and 1984, is aware that there are still 31 more games to go in the campaign, but finds the gap between the club and those in the top four worrying.
 


The 70-year-old believes that the Red Devils cannot afford to drop more points at the moment if they want to remain in contention for a top four finish as most of the teams above them are not those who drop points consistently, and feels the side's upcoming league match against Newcastle is a must win.



Macari fears that if Manchester United drop more points before Christmas they could have too much to do in the top four chase.

"Oh yes, [the Newcastle game is must win]", Macari said on MUTV after the match.
 


“I know it is early in the season and only seven games gone but just look at the gap there.

Those team above us, there are very few who would lose on most weeks. You need them to lose and you need to win your own games.

So yes, I do believe it is a must win game if you want to stay in contention during Christmas time and when the window opens, so that we can bring in a couple of players and challenge.

At this moment in time, if we lose any more ground we are not going to be challenging even with new players.

Manchester United face an away trip to AZ Alkmaar in their second Europa League match of the season before their trip to St. James Park this weekend.   
 