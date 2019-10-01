Nicolas Pepe Reassures Arsenal Fans Over Performances

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal attacker Nicolas Pepe has insisted that he will not take much longer to adapt to his new surrounding and start producing the performances his transfer fee warrants.



The Gunners paid a club-record fee of €80m to sign the winger from Lille despite interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe in the Ivory Coast international.













But Pepe has been lacklustre at the start of the season at Arsenal and has done little to justify the money the Gunners paid to take him to the Emirates during the last transfer window.



The winger is aware that he has not done enough yet at Arsenal and admits that he needs to get some of his old confidence back to make his mark at his new club.





But he is not worried about his numbers yet as he believes that it was always going to take some time to get used to a new league and a new country.







And Pepe admits that while he needs to adapt to England as soon as possible, he is confident that he will soon be performing at his top gear at Arsenal.



The former Lille star told French radio station RMC: “It has not been easy, I must tell the truth.





“My stats have not been good enough or my usual performances, it is not the same as Lille or the Liverpool game earlier in the season.



“My confidence must come back. I am not very worried. People may be worried about my statistics but I am not.



“I have to keep working as the level here is different so is the language. It is a new league for me and I must adapt quickly.



“But it won’t take very long.”



Pepe was anonymous in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

