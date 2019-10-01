Not Simple Injuries – Marcelo Bielsa On Two Leeds Stars After Win Over West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton do not have "simple injuries" after they were forced off in the Whites' 1-0 win over West Brom on Tuesday night.



The Whites were on top in the opening 45 minutes at Elland Road and took the lead in the 38th minute through Ezgjan Alioski, whose effort was deflected into the back of the net.













The hosts were pinned back in the second half however as West Brom started to dominate and Bielsa was even forced to replace a substitute, Tyler Roberts, with Luke Ayling in a bid to further shore things up.



Leeds saw out the game to win 1-0 and thoughts quickly turned to defender Cooper, who was replaced in the 34th minute, and midfielder Shackleton, who came off at half time.





Bielsa admits that Leeds do not yet know the extent of the injuries, but has hinted they are not straight forward.







"No, we don’t have a diagnostic for those injuries, but if they had to leave the pitch they are not simple injuries", the Argentine said in his post match press conference.



"Cooper is a player with a good level in his performance.





"Shackleton was playing a great match.



"I would like to keep him there for the 90."



With a lean squad, Bielsa will be hoping that both Cooper and Shackleton can recover for this weekend's trip to the capital to face Millwall.

