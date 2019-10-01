Rangers Starlet Reveals Reason Behind Gers Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Kane Ritchie-Hosler has revealed that a clear pathway to the senior team prompted him to move to sign for the Gers in the summer.



The highly-rated 17-year-old forward moved to Scottish Premiership side Rangers from Manchester City's academy in the summer.













Ritchie-Hosler, who describes himself as a 'tricky winger', is currently plying his trade for the Light Blues' Under-18s side under the guidance of David McCallum.



While moving to Rangers from English giants Manchester City might appear baffling to some neutral fans, the teenager has revealed that the Gers' size and the chance of progressing to the first-team prompted him to make his move to Ibrox in the summer.





"Rangers is a massive club to be joining and there is a good chance of youth players progressing here compared to England", Ritchie-Hosler wrote in a Twitter Q&A, when asked why he chose Rangers.







"I am a fast tricky winger who gets goals and likes to create chances", he added when asked to describe himself.



Ritchie-Hosler also explained that his transition process at Rangers was easy, with him being able to gel with the team without any problems.





"The transition was quite easy.



"I have settled in very well.



"I scored two goals on my debut and that helped me settle in too", the youngster wrote.



Ritchie-Hosler will have already set his eyes on progressing through the ranks at Rangers and eventually making his way into the senior-team.

