Salzburg Have Good Players And They’re Hungry – Liverpool Star Warns Over Austrians

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has insisted that the Reds will not be complacent against Red Bull Salzburg as they have top players such as Erling Braut Haaland in their team.



The Reds are looking to get their Champions League defence back on track with a win on Wednesday night at Anfield after suffering a 2-0 loss at Napoli on matchday one.













Salzburg are the visitors and Liverpool are widely expected to take care of business at home and post three points on the board.



But the Austrian outfit are coming into the game on the back of a 6-2 thrashing Genk at home on matchday one and have Haaland in their ranks, who has already scored 17 goals this season.





Mane, who played for Salzburg earlier in his career, is aware of the quality the Austrian outfit have and admits Liverpool need to be careful while playing them on Wednesday night.







Asked about Haaland, the Red said in a press conference: "I watch him sometimes and he is a really good player.



“They have a few and it is important for us to be careful. I think they have a good team and the boys are hungry to get better.





“They are great players."



Mane also indicated that people must not underestimate the quality of the Austrian top flight and insisted that Liverpool will give Salzburg the respect they deserve.



"Of course it is a good league [in Austria].



"I started with that team and I learned a lot.



“They are a really good team and are doing well.



"I can say they are top of the group and we respect them a lot before the game tomorrow."



Mane clocked a total of 87 appearances for Salzburg, scoring 45 goals.

