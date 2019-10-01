This Is Issue We’ve Got At Left-Back – Former Leeds United Star On Whites’ Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has admitted that he has not been especially impressed by Barry Douglas this term and would resist slotting him into the Leeds United team.



Douglas has not started a league game for Leeds since the middle of August and Marcelo Bielsa has preferred to use Ezgjan Alioski in the left-back position.













The Scot has been fit to start in recent weeks, but the Leeds boss has continued to prefer Alioski in favour of the natural left-back in Douglas.



And Whelan understands the Leeds manager’s decision as he feels the 30-year-old has not been playing well in the opportunities he has received in the recent games.





He believes Bielsa is also betting on Alioski providing more attacking impetus from left-back despite his suspect defending.







The former Leeds star also feels that neither Alioski nor Douglas provide a complete wing-back solution for the Yorkshire giants.



Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the Whites' defeat at Charlton: “I've not been that impressed with Douglas recently.





“Look, I've been critical of Alioski at times and his defending.



“But I just think he gives you a little bit more going forward and the problem is you get one that's better at defending than going forward and one that's better at going forward than defending.



“That's the issue that we've got.



“I don't think we've got one complete wing-back there [on the left side].”



Douglas will hope to be part of Bielsa’s starting eleven when Leeds host West Brom at Elland Road tonight.

