We Are Now Biggest Club In Championship – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling believes since he joined the Whites they have progressed to become the biggest club in the Championship.



The Yorkshire-based club have announced that the 28-year-old defender has penned a new four-year deal that will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.













Ayling is delighted to follow team-mates Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas in committing his future to the club, where he and his family feel at home.



The right-back believes that Leeds handing their players new deals shows that the club trust the team to lead them to glory and feels some more players will be given new contracts soon.





Ayling is confident that the Peacocks have made strides forward and have become the biggest club in the Championship, while also being hopeful that they can earn their way into the top flight.







"It's great and I'm really happy to sign on", Ayling told LUTV.



"Over the last few years and since I signed, I feel like we have been taking steps forward to where we are now, being the biggest club in the Championship and hopefully pushing back on into the Premier League.





"It's always nice to see the boys get long deals, they all did really well last year and the club have noticed that.



"It shows the club is backing us as players and as a team, so it has been brilliant to see everyone get their new deals.



"I'm sure there are still a few more to come, but I am buzzing I was the next in line.



"My family love it here, this is home for us now, so to sign another long deal to take me to 32 is a really nice feeling."



An injury has kept Ayling out of action so far this season but the right-back is near to making his first senior team appearance of the campaign, having played three matches for Under-23s in the recent weeks.

