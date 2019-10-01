We Didn’t Pay Any Money – Former Leeds United Star Bemoans Whites Not Signing Proven Marksman

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has bemoaned the club’s inability to sign a proven goalscorer in the summer.



A disappointing draw against Derby County and a defeat at Charlton Athletic have brought forward the questions around the real strength of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad this season.













Leeds have continued to struggle to score goals this season, which ended their automatic promotion bid in the last campaign, and Bielsa has been left searching for answers.



Kemar Roofe was sold, but his replacement Eddie Nketiah is still raw, and Patrick Bamford is yet to prove that he can be the talismanic figure up front for Leeds, who are desperate to have someone who can convert the chances they create.





Whelan insisted that he kept shouting from the top of the roof all summer that Leeds needed a proven goalscorer but the club just did not fork out the money required to sign such a player.







“I was crying out for a proven goalscorer [to be signed in the summer]”, the former White said on BBC Radio Leeds following the loss at Charlton.



“But for that, you've got to pay money, and we didn't pay any money.





“Yes [we did agree to pay for Helder Costa], but we didn’t pay any money, we committed to paying money, [but only] next year.”



Leeds will look to get back to winning ways tonight when they host West Brom at Elland Road.

