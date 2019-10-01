We’ve Got One Complete Wing-Back, It’s Him – Former Leeds United Attacker On White

Follow @insidefutbol





Stuart Dallas' performances at right-back have pleased former Leeds United star Noel Whelan, who believes the Northern Ireland international is the most complete wing-back the Whites have on their books.



The former Brentford winger has been converted into a full-back by Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa and has nailed down the right-back spot in the absence of Luke Ayling.













Ayling has been out injured, though he is now fit again and has been working his way back by turning out for the Under-23s.



Whelan is in no rush to see Ayling dislodge Dallas however as he believes the Northern Irishman has massively improved the defensive aspect of his game and offers much going forward.





"I'm happy with Dallas. I think Ayling can do that [wing-back role] as well, I think he will get better going forward", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites' loss at the Valley against Charlton Athletic.







"He scored a goal with the 23s when he came back from injury.



"But Dallas for me is the all round wing-back that we've got. He's great at defending now.





"He's worked hard at that side of things, he's got energy, good in the midfield area, decent going forward as well."



Dallas will be expected to start at right-back this evening when Leeds play host to West Brom in a Championship fixture at Elland Road.



The Whites recently signalled their happiness in Dallas by handing him a new contract to secure his future at the club.

