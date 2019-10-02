Arsenal Scout Congratulated Serge Gnabry Personally At Hotel After Tottenham Thrashing

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal scout Peter Clark personally congratulated Serge Gnabry for his four-goal haul against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night.



Clark spotted Gnabry in action at an indoor tournament in 2004 and quickly arranged for the German to have a trial at Arsenal's training base.













As he was only 15 at the time, Gnabry was unable to complete a move to Arsenal until the following year.



Clark has continued to keep an eye on Gnabry's fortunes, even after he left Arsenal in the summer of 2016 to return to Germany with Werder Bremen on a permanent €5m transfer.





And he paid close attention to the attacker as he stepped out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.







Gnabry scored in the 53rd, 55th, 83rd and 88th minutes as Tottenham were taken apart by Bayern Munich and lost 7-2.



And, according to The Athletic, Clark, now Arsenal's head of UK scouting, was at Bayern Munich's hotel, waiting in the lobby to congratulate Gnabry when he returned.





Bayern Munich paid just €8m to sign Gnabry from Werder Bremen in June 2017 as they took full advantage of a release clause in his contract.



Arsenal may now be ruing having decided to sell the player Clark spotted over a decade ago for just €5m.

