Back Four Getting To Know Each Other – Celtic Star Expects Improvement

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer believes the Hoops' back four are slowly getting to know each other and creating chemistry between them.



The Bhoys came into the season with a new defensive unit, with Ajer being the only constant starter who was at the club before this season.













The summer transfer window saw Celtic bring in several defenders, including Christopher Jullien, Hatem Abd Elhamed, Boli Bolingoli, Greg Taylor and Moritz Bauer to bolster their defence, which lost the likes of Kieran Tierney, Dedryck Boyata, Mikael Lustig and Cristian Gamboa; Fraser Forster arrived as a new goalkeeper.



While Celtic have kept seven clean sheets from their 18 games across all competition, Ajer feels their back four is slowly getting to know each other as the season goes forward.





"I feel like the whole back four are getting to know each other", Ajer told a press conference.







"We’re talking a lot in training and during the meetings with the staff after games to learn how we can improve."



The centre-back also stressed on the importance of Celtic winning their home games to qualify from their tough Europa League group, which contains Cluj, Lazio and Rennes.





"To get through this really tough group you have to win your home games.



"We go into every game aiming to get three points and tomorrow is no exception", the 21-year-old stated.



The defender went on to stress that the Hoops should perform better than they did against Cluj at Celtic Park in the Champions League qualifiers earlier this season.



"We want to do better than last time at Celtic Park.



"It’s a massive game and we know Cluj will make it really difficult", Ajer remarked.



Ajer has been a key figure in Celtic's defence this season, playing 16 of their 18 games across all competitions so far.

