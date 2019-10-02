Don’t Know Why Rangers Didn’t Do This – Young Boys Coach On Pitch Factor

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Boys coach Gerardo Seoane has indicated that his side will have an advantage over Rangers on Thursday night due to their familiarity with playing on the artificial pitch at the Stade de Suisse.



Steven Gerrard's men are set to play Young Boys in Switzerland in their second Europa League group stage game; the Scottish giants won their opener 1-0 against Feyenoord at Ibrox.













The game will be played on Young Boys' artificial pitch and Rangers have raised some eyebrows by not taking up the opportunity to train on the surface ahead of the match.



Seoane admits that his side's familiarity with the pitch means that they will have an advantage, but he insists other factors will also matter in the game.





The 40-year-old is also unwilling to be drawn on why Rangers turned down the chance to train on the pitch ahead of the match.







"Of course it's usually an advantage to play at home and Rangers are not that accustomed playing on artificial turf", Seoane told a press conference.



"For Young Boys it's certainly not a disadvantage to play on artificial turf tomorrow.





"But there are other things that will be important tomorrow to win the game, one of them is the attitude with which you approach the pitch and the attitude with which you play.



"I can't judge or comment on what other teams do.



"They [Rangers] will certainly have their reason why they decided that way [not to train on the pitch]", the Young Boys boss added.



Young Boys edged out Sion 3-2 at home in a Swiss Super League match at the weekend and sit second in the league standings, three points off league leaders Basel.

