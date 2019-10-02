Floodlight Factor Delights Neil Warnock Ahead of QPR Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock is relishing the atmosphere the Bluebirds' fans will create under the lights this evening for the visit of Mark Warburtons' QPR in the Championship.



Warnock's men have had a mixed start as they aim to bounce straight back up to the Premier League and have taken 13 points from their opening nine games to sit in 13th.













Cardiff have prepared for the test QPR, who are tenth, will present and Warnock believes Warburton has put together a good mix of youth and experience at Loftus Road.



However, the veteran boss is banking on his own team to go up against the R's on Wednesday evening.





“They’ve got a mixture of experience and youth, with one or two of the best young players in the league”, Warnock told his club's official site.







“So, we know how difficult it’s going to be on Wednesday night, but we’ve got some very good players who are in form as well.



“I think it promises to be a cracking game."





The Cardiff manager is also relishing the fixture being under the lights, as the nights start to get darker. He feels the fans will create a superb atmosphere.



“It’s always a good atmosphere under the lights.



"I like it when the nights draw in too and we have the flood lights coming on during the Saturday afternoon games!



"It adds an extra bit of something, especially with our fans turning up for us like they do.



"They’re so supportive of the team, myself and the staff: it’s fabulous to play in front of them.”



Warburton's QPR had won four Championship matches in a row before losing at home against West Brom at the weekend.

