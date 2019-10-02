Good Result Tonight Can Set Us Up For Leeds United – Millwall Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall defender Jake Cooper believes if his side can record a good result at Luton Town this evening then they it will set them up perfectly for the visit of rivals Leeds United on Saturday.



The Lions have not won since the middle of August, while Leeds sit top of the Championship table, but will be looking to change that at Luton this evening.













Cooper insists that Millwall are fully focused on the clash against Luton, however he indicated that the visit of Leeds on Saturday is not far from the players' minds.



The 24-year-old took time to stress that if they manage to get a good result on this evening then it can stand his side in good stead to face Leeds this weekend.





“We’ve been recovering from Saturday and now we just need to look to be fresh ahead of Luton", Cooper told his club's official site.







“We’ll be continuing to look tactically towards the game, and it’s important we’re ready and raring to go.



“If we can pick up a good result on Wednesday, it will give us confidence to push forward ahead of Saturday back at The Den.





"But right now it’s all about getting the points on the board at Luton."



Leeds have not managed to take three points from a trip to Millwall since 2012, when a Ross McCormack goal handed the Whites a 1-0 win.