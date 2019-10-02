I Can’t Wait – Leeds United Talent Ryan Edmondson Relishing Friday Night Outing

Follow @insidefutbol





Highly-rated Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson has admitted he is relishing Friday night's Premier League Cup clash.



Leeds are looking to start their Premier League Cup campaign in style when they play host to Birmingham City on Friday night and the Under-23s will play their home games in the tournament at Tadcaster Albion's home ground.













Edmondson, 18, is exciting Leeds fans with his potential and there have been calls for Marcelo Bielsa to slot him into the senior squad for Championship games.



The striker though is focusing on Leeds Under-23s' Premier League Cup campaign and admits he cannot wait for the clash against Birmingham on Friday.



Big win for #LUFC last night taking them back to the 🔝



Don’t forget that @LUFC U23’s are in Premier League Cup action on Friday night at The @globalautocare Stadium taking on @BCFC @Ryan_edmondson9 loves playing at Taddy, goals guaranteed!🔥



🎟 Pay on the gate 🎟 pic.twitter.com/JCWsMsuVjp — Tadcaster Albion (@TadcasterAlbion) October 2, 2019



Edmondson wrote on Twitter: "Can’t wait!!







"Hope to see you all down there to come support the lads", he added.



The striker has been handed 35 minutes of Championship action by Bielsa so far this season, with appearances from the bench against QPR and Birmingham City.





Edmondson, who has another two years to run on his contract at the club, will be keen to continue to press his case for more first team minutes by shining against Blues at Under-23 level.

