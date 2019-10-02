XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/10/2019 - 15:25 BST

I Was Proud To Have Jurgen Klopp As My Boss – Former Liverpool Star

 




Former Liverpool goalkeeper Alex Manninger has heaped praise on Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and feels proud to have worked under him for a year.

The 42-year-old, who only spent one year at Anfield, was part of Klopp's squad in the 2016/17 season, which was also the German tactician's first full campaign in charge of the side.  


 



Although his spell with the Merseyside-based club lasted only one year, Manninger is delighted to have worked under Klopp.

The former Arsenal man feels the 52-year-old is a good motivator and knows how to inject confidence into his team, which makes it easier for the players to perform.
 


Manninger hailed Klopp for the manager he is and expressed his regret at not having had the German as his boss for many more years.



"[Klopp] still is a human being", Manninger told Liverpool's official site.

"He hasn't lost the idea, 'Listen lads, it's just a game of football, it's nothing else'. He lives that. He gives the players the hope to win a football game and that, of course, makes it easier.
 


"He's a motivator.

"He's a great guy to have as a boss and I'm proud to have him as a boss for a year.

"Unfortunately, I didn't have him for five years!"

Manninger called time on his 22-year-old career after leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract in 2017 and has been retired for two years now.   
 