XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/10/2019 - 12:46 BST

In Both Cases I’ll Be Happy – Norwich City Loan Star Comments On Future At Canaries

 




Ibrahim Amadou has admitted he will be equally happy if he joins Norwich City on a permanent deal next summer or if he returns to Sevilla, as long as a key condition is met.

Norwich swooped to land Amadou on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla in the Premier League summer transfer window, with the Frenchman moving on after being declared surplus to requirements at the Spanish giants.  


 



A defensive midfielder by trade, the 26-year-old has been used as a centre-back by Norwich manager Daniel Farke and played the full 90 minutes in the Canaries' shock 3-2 win over champions Manchester City.

It is a role Amadou has no problem doing, although he admits that his preference is operating in midfield. 
 


"Here I've played central [in defence] since my arrival. I prefer to play as a midfielder, but if I have to play central [defence] to help the team, I will do that as I did with Sevilla", he told Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo



Norwich won Amadou over with their project, the player says, and he has set his sights on helping to make sure the Canaries are still playing Premier League football next season.

"I liked the club's project", he admitted. "They are a very young team that play with a lot of quality.
 


"As a child I dreamed of playing in the Premier League. I am glad to be part of this league.

"At Norwich, my goal is to play the biggest amount of minutes possible and help the team achieve their goal, which is to stay in the Premier League."

Norwich have an option to buy Amadou at the end of his loan spell and the Frenchman already admits he would not be opposed to staying.

However, he would also not complain if he headed back to Sevilla.

"In both cases I will be happy", he said, "but only if the club which I am at trusts me."

His contract at Sevilla runs until the summer of 2022.
 