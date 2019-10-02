In Both Cases I’ll Be Happy – Norwich City Loan Star Comments On Future At Canaries

Follow @insidefutbol





Ibrahim Amadou has admitted he will be equally happy if he joins Norwich City on a permanent deal next summer or if he returns to Sevilla, as long as a key condition is met.



Norwich swooped to land Amadou on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla in the Premier League summer transfer window, with the Frenchman moving on after being declared surplus to requirements at the Spanish giants.













A defensive midfielder by trade, the 26-year-old has been used as a centre-back by Norwich manager Daniel Farke and played the full 90 minutes in the Canaries' shock 3-2 win over champions Manchester City.



It is a role Amadou has no problem doing, although he admits that his preference is operating in midfield.





"Here I've played central [in defence] since my arrival. I prefer to play as a midfielder, but if I have to play central [defence] to help the team, I will do that as I did with Sevilla", he told Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo.







Norwich won Amadou over with their project, the player says, and he has set his sights on helping to make sure the Canaries are still playing Premier League football next season.



"I liked the club's project", he admitted. "They are a very young team that play with a lot of quality.





"As a child I dreamed of playing in the Premier League. I am glad to be part of this league.



"At Norwich, my goal is to play the biggest amount of minutes possible and help the team achieve their goal, which is to stay in the Premier League."



Norwich have an option to buy Amadou at the end of his loan spell and the Frenchman already admits he would not be opposed to staying.



However, he would also not complain if he headed back to Sevilla.



"In both cases I will be happy", he said, "but only if the club which I am at trusts me."



His contract at Sevilla runs until the summer of 2022.

