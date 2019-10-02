XRegister
06 October 2018

02/10/2019 - 17:05 BST

It’s Really Impressive – Bristol City Star Tips Hat To Fans For Brentford Backing

 




Bristol City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley has stressed the importance of the Robins being yet again backed by a big following away from home as they prepare to lock horns with Brentford in a Championship meeting tonight.

Lee Johnson's Bristol City outfit make the trip to the capital sitting in ninth place in the Championship standings and knowing all three points would push them into the playoff places.  


 



Bristol City have sold out their full ticket allocation at Griffin Park and goalkeeper Bentley is impressed by the backing the Robins are set to receive on the road on a week night, with fans making a journey of almost three hours to back their side.

"I know Bristol isn’t exactly close to anywhere [we play], it’s not like we are playing a local team. Brentford is still two-and-a-half hours away from here!", Bentley told his club's official site.
 


“Brentford is a Wednesday night, it’s not a Saturday where people can spend the weekend in London!



"It’s finish work and get straight up on the train or drive, whatever the case may be, so from our point of view it’s really impressive that we keep getting such big numbers of travelling support and following that we get and the voices that we hear supporting us at these away grounds.

“It’s really impressive and it’s nice to have that support with us, especially when you go to somewhere like Brentford which is a little bit of the Lion’s Den: It’s old, it’s tight, the home crowd can be quite hostile at times, dependent on how the game is going."
 


"So to have those kinds of numbers behind us is really impressive and as a group we are really appreciative of the support we get on a regular basis.”

Bristol City grabbed a 1-0 win at Griffin Park last season, while they were held to a 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate by the Bees. Neither side have scored more than once against the other in the last three meetings.   
 