06 October 2018

02/10/2019 - 14:38 BST

Maybe This Is Giving Patrick Bamford Edge Over Eddie Nketiah – Former Leeds United Star

 




Noel Whelan has offered his view as to why Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is sticking with Patrick Bamford up top and overlooking Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah.

Leeds beat off several clubs to sign Nketiah on loan for the season from Arsenal in the summer, but the Whites are not handing him starts in the Championship and his game time has come from the bench.  


 



Nketiah has impressed off the bench for the Yorkshire giants though and, with Bamford struggling to impress of late, there have been calls for the Arsenal man to start.

Bielsa has kept faith with Bamford however and despite not scoring he won the man of the match award in Tuesday night's 1-0 Championship win over West Brom. 
 


Whelan thinks that Bamford's all round game could well be what is keeping Bielsa from replacing him with Nketiah and stressed that, even for a striker, it is not all about goals.



"Maybe that is what's giving him the edge over Eddie at the moment, other things that Patrick can do that Eddie can't do", Whelan said post-match on BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's stuck with Patrick Bamford and put his faith and trust in him and I think he's repaid it back tonight.
 


"It's not always about the goals. It's the performances, how you go about your job.

"He'll still be disappointed that he's not scored tonight despite getting man of the match."

Bamford will be expected to lead the line for Leeds again this coming Saturday when they take on Millwall in an away league fixture.
 