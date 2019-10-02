Millwall Game Will Be As Hard As West Brom – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford believes the Whites' upcoming league match against Millwall will pose a different challenge from what they experienced against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night.



The Yorkshire-based club earned their way back to the top of the Championship table with a 1-0 victory over Slaven Bilic's West Brom on Tuesday, with Ezgjan Alioski scoring the winner.













However, Marcelo Bielsa's side have no time to loosen up as they have a weekend trip to Millwall coming up and they will want to try and extend their lead at the Championship summit.



Leeds star Bamford expects the club's clash against the Lions to be as difficult as their previous games, but feels they will face a different type of challenge at the Den on Saturday.





The Englishman stressed that Millwall's style of play is different from that of West Brom's and it will make it tough this weekend, but is confident that Leeds have the determination to come away with the three points.







"Yes, I think it will probably be a different kind of game", Bamford told BBC Radio Leeds after the win over West Brom.



"Probably just as hard but in a different kind of way.





"I mean, no disrespect to Millwall, probably West Brom are looking at trying to reach automatic promotion.



"Millwall, not sure what their aims will be but they play different styles of football.



"Different styles bring different problems.



"I think we showed that we have the gritty determination to kind of see it off and get the three points.



"After a rest tomorrow, we will get back on it straight ready for the game on Saturday."



Leeds' clash against Millwall is their last game before October's international break kicks in and the Whites will be desperate to sign off on their league campaign for two weeks with a win.

