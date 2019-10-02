XRegister
02/10/2019 - 18:45 BST

Naby Keita On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Salzburg Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Red Bull Salzburg in a Champions League Group E fixture this evening.  

The holders lost the first game in the defence of their crown on matchday one after they were beaten 2-0 in Italy by Napoli. 
 

 



Liverpool will be desperate to bounce back this evening and start as strong favourites against Red Bull Salzburg, despite the Austrian side thrashing Genk 6-2 in their group stage opener.

Centre-back Joel Matip misses out through injury, while Alisson is not yet fit enough to return. Xherdan Shaqiri has a calf issue.
 


Reds boss Jurgen Klopp picks Adrian between the sticks, while in central defence he goes with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are the full-backs, while a midfield three of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum is picked. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are up top.



If Klopp needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where he has options such as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
 


Liverpool Team vs Red Bull Salzburg

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Origi
 