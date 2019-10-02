Of Course We Know Steven Gerrard – Young Boys Star On Rangers Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Boys defender Frederik Sorensen is expecting an aggressive approach from Rangers against the Swiss side in the Europa League on Thursday evening and insists he knows all about Steven Gerrard.



Liverpool and England legend Gerrard has guided Rangers into the group stage of the Europa League for a second year running this season and the Gers started their push in fine fashion by beating Feyenoord 1-0 at Ibrox.













They will be looking for another positive result on Thursday in Switzerland when they go up against Sorensen's Young Boys side.



Gerrard's legendary status means that the 27-year-old is well aware of the Rangers manager and he feels the Gers echo their manager's approach to the game as a player in their mentality on the pitch.





Asked at a press conference if he knows Gerrard, Sorensen replied quickly: "Of course we know him.







"I also think that Rangers maybe have his mentality on the pitch.



"They will come very aggressive and we are looking forward to measuring ourselves against a Scottish team.





"It will surely be good."



Rangers crushed Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership fixture at the weekend, running out 5-0 winners, and will head into Thursday night's game at Young Boys high on confidence.



Sorensen is currently on loan at Young Boys from 1.FC Koln and was on the books at Juventus before joining the German club, and had been tipped for big things.

