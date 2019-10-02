Phillip Cocu’s Derby Have Similar Style To Us – Barnsley Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley first-team coach Chris Stern believes Phillip Cocu has brought a style of play to this evening's opponents Derby County which is similar to that in place at Oakwell.



The Yorkshire side are set to play host to Cocu's Derby this evening in a Championship clash as they look to climb up the table from their current spot of second bottom.













Barnsley have done their homework on Derby under Cocu and first team coach Stern feels that under the Dutchman the Rams now have a style of play which is similar to his side's.



Stern insists that Barnsley are fully prepare for the challenge that Derby will present under the lights at Oakwell.





“Like every team in the Championship, Derby are a good team with individual quality and experience”, Stern told his club's official site.







“They have a new manager and their style is similar to us. We’re prepared for Derby and are ready for the game."



Barnsley have taken only five points from their nine Championship matches so far and Stern admits they are desperate for six points before the international break kicks in.





“We’ve got two games before the international break and we want to take the maximum out of them to turn things around.



"We’ve been close in recent games and this is what we want to do tomorrow.”



The Tykes will need to turn around their fortunes against Derby last season to do the job however, having lost 4-1 at Pride Park and 3-0 at Oakwell.

