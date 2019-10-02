XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/10/2019 - 18:59 BST

Reece James Plays – Chelsea Team vs Lille Confirmed

 




Fixture: Lille vs Chelsea
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Lille in a Champions League Group H clash in France this evening.  

Frank Lampard's side lost their opening group stage game against Valencia and will be keen to put three points on the board tonight. 
 

 



Since losing 2-1 at home against Liverpool, Chelsea have won back to back games, seeing off Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup and Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Lille meanwhile played out a 1-1 draw with Patrick Vieira's Nice side in Ligue 1 at the weekend.
 


Lampard picks Kepa in goal for tonight's game, while at the back he opts for Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James. Jorginho slots into midfield, along with N'Golo Kante, while Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount and Willian support Tammy Abraham.



If Lampard needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where he has options such as Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
 


Chelsea Team vs Lille

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Jorginho, James, Kante, Willian, Mount, Abraham

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Pedro, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi 
 