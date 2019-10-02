Slaven Bilic Comments On Championship Promotion Race After Leeds United Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that the Baggies and Leeds United are not the only teams in the race to win promotion from the Championship this season.



The West Midlands-based club suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds at Elland Road on Tuesday and saw themselves drop to second place in the league.













While there is only a gap of a point between West Brom and Leeds at the top of the table, Bilic believes that there are more teams in the Championship promotion.



The Croatian manager insists that there is still a long way to go in the league and pointed out that Leeds and Fulham were considered contenders at the start of the season.





Bilic admitted that there will be blips during the season and explained that it is how teams react to setbacks that will determine their success, while also stressing West Brom's chance to bounce back this weekend.







"There will be more teams, it's not only us and Leeds", Bilic was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"Leeds and Fulham on paper were favourites before the season.





"You have a lot more teams. It's still early days. It is a matter of who is going to be more consistent.



"[Leeds] bounced back today and it's all about, you can't avoid black holes, it's how you move on from there. You have to be really strong in the head, focus.



"There's no reason for us to lose it or start questioning ourselves, even if you lose a game. If you lose a game in this way, you know you're on the right track.



"This is a marathon. We have another game in three days, a great opportunity to bounce back."



West Brom host Cardiff City at the Hawthorns on Saturday and will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Leeds with nothing short of a win.

