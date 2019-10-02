The Celtic Mentality – Bhoys Star Vows To Follow Approach Against Cluj

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer has stressed that taking one game at a time is the mentality of the Hoops and feels they have a good chance to earn qualification from their Europa League group.



The Scottish champions are set to host Romanian club Cluj in their second Europa League group stage match of the season at Celtic Park on Thursday.













Neil Lennon's side now have a shot at redemption against the Romanian outfit, who knocked them out of the Champions League qualifiers in August.



With Celtic hoping to register a victory against their Romanian opponents, Norwegian centre-back Ajer feels the Bhoys have a good chance of progressing from their group, which also includes Lazio and Rennes.





However, the 21-year-old made it clear that their focus is only on the upcoming match as it is their mentality to take one game at a time.







"We have a great chance to go through in this group and that’s our main target", Ajer told a press conference.



"The Celtic mentality is taking one game at a time and that’s very important tomorrow night. We have to start well in the game."





Ajer then explained that Celtic will need to be at their best to win against Cluj, who he believes displayed their quality against Lazio a fortnight ago.



"They showed against Lazio that they’re a top side and we’ll have to be at our very best to get three points.



"We’ve improved lot since our last game against them", he said.



Celtic face an away trip to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership this weekend following their Europa League game against Cluj.

