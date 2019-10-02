This Is What Pep Guardiola Told Me – Dinamo Zagreb Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Highly-rated Dinamo Zagreb talent Dani Olmo has revealed what Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told him during his side's Champions League clash against the Citizens.



Manchester City played host to Olmo's Dinamo Zagreb at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night and were made to work for the three Champions League group stage points in a 2-0 win.













The Citizens scored through Raheem Sterling in the 66th minute, while Phil Foden then struck deep into stoppage time to double the hosts' advantage.



Olmo, a former Barcelona youngster who shone for Spain at the European Under-21 Championship in the summer, exchanged words with Guardiola.





And the attacker has revealed what the two spoke about at the Etihad on Tuesday evening.







He told Viasat Sport: "We spoke about how I am there in Zagreb and at the club, Dinamo. Nothing else.



"He wished me luck for all the games and me too", Olmo added.





Olmo was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer transfer window, but continued at the Croatian club.



It remains to be seen if any Premier League clubs will try to make a move for Olmo when the transfer window swings back open, however the Spaniard has the perfect shop window to show off his talents in the shape of the Champions League.

