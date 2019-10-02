We Must Face This Situation – Mauricio Pochettino Issues Rallying Cry

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes Spurs must stand together and show the determination to bounce back from their thumping defeat to Bayern Munich.



Bundesliga club Bayern Munich handed the Premier League club a thrashing in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday after a goal from Joshua Kimmich, a brace from Robert Lewandowski and four goals from Serge Gnabry saw Spurs lose 7-2.













Tottenham manager Pochettino insists that he expected the campaign to be a difficult one after his side impressively made their way to the Champions League final last term.



The Argentine tactician feels that a chapter was closed after the final in Madrid in June and now the club have set their sights on opening a new one, which would ensure a positive future for them.





However, with Spurs experiencing a comparatively poor start to the season and suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich, Pochettino has urged his team to face the situation and show the grit to bounce back from the setback.







"But I told you many weeks, months ago that it was going to be a tough season", Pochettino told a press conference after the game.



"For me after the Champions League final it was a chapter closed and now the club is in a period that it needs to open another chapter and design a project for the medium and long term.





"It's like I always told you, not because of this defeat is going to change my opinion.



"This type of situation happens and you need to show your quality like a man first, before facing it like a professional, because this type of situation is when you need to put your quality and how you are strong like a person to face this type of situation then afterwards comes the professional side.



"But now we need to be men and face this problem and stand all together and bounce back and change those feelings."



Tottenham will be looking for their first away win of the season when they travel to Brighton in the Premier League this weekend, as they seek to go into October's international break on a positive note.

