06 October 2018

02/10/2019 - 16:44 BST

We Proved This – Bayern Munich CEO Makes Speech At Hotel Following Tottenham Clash

 




Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge gave an address at a banquet following his side's 7-2 drubbing of Tottenham Hotspur and the feels the result will put to bed any worries the Bundesliga giants cannot compete with Premier League teams.

The Champions League group stage encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was expected to be a close affair, but turned into Tottenham's heaviest ever home defeat.  


 



Bayern Munich were 2-1 up at half time and then increased their advantage to 4-1 in the second half. Harry Kane gave Spurs hope of a comeback when he scored to make it 4-2, but Bayern Munich then hit the accelerator and scored a further three times to make it 7-2.

CEO Rummenigge gave an address at a banquet at the Courthouse Hotel Shoreditch in London after the game, with his speech lasting almost three minutes. 
 


He was quoted as saying by German daily TZ: "We have made history. It was unbelievable what we experienced today.



"We often have the comparisons between the Bundesliga and the Premier League. Today, at least we at Bayern Munich have proved on a lasting basis that we are perfectly capable of defeating a top class Premier League team."

The Bavarians CEO concluded by saying: "Let's enjoy the evening together.
 


"You do not have it that you win 7-2 in the Champions League so often, and then against an English team in their great stadium.

"Great stadium, great game, a great day. A historic day for Bayern Munich!"

The heavy defeat leaves Tottenham rooted to the bottom of Group B on goal difference, after they picked up just a single point from their opening two games.

Spurs will be under big pressure to win their next group stage game, which comes at home against Red Star Belgrade towards the end of the month.
 