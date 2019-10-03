Brandon Williams Plays – Manchester United Team vs AZ Alkmaar Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester United

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Manchester United have named their team and substitutes to go up against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar at the Car Jeans Stadion in the Europa League tonight.



The Red Devils managed a 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Monday evening and boss Ole Solskjaer will be keen for his side to return to winning ways tonight in the Netherlands.













Manchester United are without midfielder Paul Pogba, who has a foot injury. Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Phil Jones and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have also not travelled.





AZ Alkmaar played out a 2-2 draw at Partizan Belgrade in their Europa League group opener, while Manchester United beat Astana 1-0.





David de Gea lines up between the sticks for the visitors, while at the back Solskjaer picks Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo and Brandon Williams. Fred plays, while Nemanja Matic will also look to control midfield. Juan Mata is handed a start, as are Angel Gomes and Daniel James, with Mason Greenwood up top.







The Norwegian can make changes if needed and has options on the bench, such as Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford.





Manchester United Team vs AZ Alkmaar



De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Rojo, Williams, Fred, Matic, Mata, Gomes, James, Greenwood



Substitutes: Romero, Maguire, Tuanzebe, McTominay, Lingard, Chong, Rashford

