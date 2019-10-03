Chris Smalling Can Improve On This – Roma Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has conceded that Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling will need to work on certain things to further improve his side.



Manchester United loaned out Smalling to Roma for the season in the summer after it became clear he would not be a regular under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.













Smalling struggled with injuries initially, but made his debut for Roma in a 2-0 defeat against Atalanta earlier this month.



He earned widespread praise for his defensive performance in Roma’s 1-0 win over Lecce, with some fans highlighting his passing statistics, something he was criticised for at Manchester United.





Fonseca has been happy with the way the defender has performed especially after not playing much at the start of the season.







But the Roma boss wants the 29-year-old to work on his positioning as it will help Roma to maintain their defensive line at the back.



Fonseca was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “He hasn’t played for a long time and now he has done well in two games in a row.





“He has done well, but he can still improve on positioning with respect to the defensive line.



“With these measures, he can help his team-mates.”



Smalling is open to staying at Roma beyond the end of his loan stint if he can perform well in Italy and the two clubs can work out an agreement.

