David de Gea Is On Downward Spiral – Former Liverpool Star

Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo thinks David de Gea is now on a downward spiral and has admitted he is surprised the Reds' rivals Manchester United handed him a lucrative new contract.



The 28-year-old had been linked with the exit door at Old Trafford due to his failure to pen a new contract, but in September he put pen to paper to a four-year deal.













De Gea's form has come under the microscope in recent months, but he is expected to be between the sticks when Liverpool play Manchester United later this month.



And looking towards Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford on 20th October, former Reds defender Matteo explained that if picking a team out of the Anfield outfit's next two opponents, Manchester United and Leicester City, he would opt for Kasper Schmeichel over De Gea.





Matteo has indicated that, following years of good performances, De Gea is now declining.







He said on LFC TV following Liverpool's 4-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg: "I'd take the Leicester 'keeper, at the moment.



"De Gea is a great goalkeeper [but] I think he is maybe on a downward spiral.





"I was surprised they paid him so much money, I honestly was.



"I thought they might try and bring someone else in because I think he is at the stage of his career where, I know he has been brilliant for them, but he is going the other way", Matteo added.



De Gea has managed to record three clean sheets for Manchester United this season, while Liverpool's current first choice goalkeeper, Adrian, has kept two clean sheets.

