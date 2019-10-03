Definitely A Problem – Steven Gerrard Provides Update On Rangers Star’s Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has provided an update on midfielder Ryan Jack after he was forced off in the course of the Gers' 2-1 loss at Young Boys on Thursday evening in the Europa League.



Jack had to be replaced in the 65th minute at the Stade de Suisse, with Greg Stewart coming on in his place, and the Gers were drawing 1-1 when the midfielder left the pitch.













A James Tavernier mistake deep into injury time handed Young Boys the chance to score a winner and they did not let it slip as Christian Fassnacht made it 2-1.



Gerrard was asked about Jack post match and admitted that the midfielder does have a problem.





Rangers are unsure what area is affected by the injury niggle and Gerrard admits they may need to image the area over the coming days as they seek to understand the severity of the issue.







"He's getting assessed", Gerrard told a press conference post match when asked about Jack.



"There's certainly a problem there.





"We're not sure if it's at the back of the knee or the top of the calf.



"He'll be assessed now and if we need to image the area to get a picture we'll do that in the coming days.



"There's definitely a problem there, but how big it's difficult to say right now."



Following Thursday night's results, all the teams in Rangers' group have three points and the Gers now have FC Porto home and away as they look to plot a path through to the last 32.

