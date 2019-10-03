XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/10/2019 - 21:51 BST

Definitely A Problem – Steven Gerrard Provides Update On Rangers Star’s Injury

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has provided an update on midfielder Ryan Jack after he was forced off in the course of the Gers' 2-1 loss at Young Boys on Thursday evening in the Europa League.

Jack had to be replaced in the 65th minute at the Stade de Suisse, with Greg Stewart coming on in his place, and the Gers were drawing 1-1 when the midfielder left the pitch.  


 



A James Tavernier mistake deep into injury time handed Young Boys the chance to score a winner and they did not let it slip as Christian Fassnacht made it 2-1.

Gerrard was asked about Jack post match and admitted that the midfielder does have a problem.
 


Rangers are unsure what area is affected by the injury niggle and Gerrard admits they may need to image the area over the coming days as they seek to understand the severity of the issue.



"He's getting assessed", Gerrard told a press conference post match when asked about Jack.

"There's certainly a problem there.
 


"We're not sure if it's at the back of the knee or the top of the calf.

"He'll be assessed now and if we need to image the area to get a picture we'll do that in the coming days.

"There's definitely a problem there, but how big it's difficult to say right now."

Following Thursday night's results, all the teams in Rangers' group have three points and the Gers now have FC Porto home and away as they look to plot a path through to the last 32.
 

 