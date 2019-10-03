FA Due At Charlton As Probe Into Leeds United Star’s Alleged Comments Steps Up

Follow @insidefutbol





The FA are set to be at Charlton Athletic’s training ground to hold talks with Jonathan Leko about alleged racist comments heard from Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla last weekend.



Leeds suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Valley against Charlton, but the fallout from the game is being investigated after Casilla was accused of racially abusing Leko.













It emerged earlier this week that the FA are set to investigate the matter and are moving forward with their probe into the alleged case of racism.



According to The Athletic, officials from FA are due at Charlton’s training ground today, where they will hear from Leko about the alleged comments from the Leeds goalkeeper; they will also speak to another Charlton player.





The Charlton loan star will provide his side of the story, as the FA move forward with their investigation; Casilla firmly denies the accusations made.







If proven guilty, the Leeds goalkeeper could be facing a lengthy ban from the FA and could be sidelined for some time.



Leeds are set to cooperate with the investigations but are hopeful that Casilla will be cleared from the charges.





Casilla is one of the top paid players at Leeds and has been the undisputed number one since he arrived at the club from Real Madrid in January.

