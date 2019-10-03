XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/10/2019 - 11:24 BST

FA Due At Charlton As Probe Into Leeds United Star’s Alleged Comments Steps Up

 




The FA are set to be at Charlton Athletic’s training ground to hold talks with Jonathan Leko about alleged racist comments heard from Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla last weekend.

Leeds suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Valley against Charlton, but the fallout from the game is being investigated after Casilla was accused of racially abusing Leko.  


 



It emerged earlier this week that the FA are set to investigate the matter and are moving forward with their probe into the alleged case of racism.

According to The Athletic, officials from FA are due at Charlton’s training ground today, where they will hear from Leko about the alleged comments from the Leeds goalkeeper; they will also speak to another Charlton player.
 


The Charlton loan star will provide his side of the story, as the FA move forward with their investigation; Casilla firmly denies the accusations made.



If proven guilty, the Leeds goalkeeper could be facing a lengthy ban from the FA and could be sidelined for some time.

Leeds are set to cooperate with the investigations but are hopeful that Casilla will be cleared from the charges.
 


Casilla is one of the top paid players at Leeds and has been the undisputed number one since he arrived at the club from Real Madrid in January.   
 