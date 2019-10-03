Filip Helander Plays – Rangers Team vs Young Boys Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Young Boys vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Rangers have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play Swiss side Young Boys at the Stade de Suisse this evening.



The Gers won their Europa League group stage opener, edging out Feyenoord at Ibrox, and boss Steven Gerrard will be keen to make sure his side compete well again tonight.













The visitors will have to tackle the challenge posed by playing on an artificial pitch, while they also opted not to take up their ticket allocation for the fixture.



Wide stars Ryan Kent and Jordan Jones continue to be out of action, while full-back Jon Flanagan is also unavailable.





Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he selects James Tavernier and Borna Barisic as full-backs. Connor Goldson and Filip Helander slot in as central defenders. In midfield, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara play, while Scott Arfield and Sheyi Ojo support Alfredo Morelos.







The Rangers boss can shake things up from the bench if needed and has options such as Jermain Defoe and Andy King.





Rangers Team vs Young Boys



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Jack, Kamara, Ojo, Arfield, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, Barker, King, Stewart, Defoe

