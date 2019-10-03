XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/10/2019 - 16:38 BST

Filip Helander Plays – Rangers Team vs Young Boys Confirmed

 




Fixture: Young Boys vs Rangers
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)

Rangers have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play Swiss side Young Boys at the Stade de Suisse this evening.  

The Gers won their Europa League group stage opener, edging out Feyenoord at Ibrox, and boss Steven Gerrard will be keen to make sure his side compete well again tonight. 
 

 



The visitors will have to tackle the challenge posed by playing on an artificial pitch, while they also opted not to take up their ticket allocation for the fixture. 

Wide stars Ryan Kent and Jordan Jones continue to be out of action, while full-back Jon Flanagan is also unavailable.
 


Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he selects James Tavernier and Borna Barisic as full-backs. Connor Goldson and Filip Helander slot in as central defenders. In midfield, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara play, while Scott Arfield and Sheyi Ojo support Alfredo Morelos. 



The Rangers boss can shake things up from the bench if needed and has options such as Jermain Defoe and Andy King.
 


Rangers Team vs Young Boys

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Jack, Kamara, Ojo, Arfield, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, Barker, King, Stewart, Defoe
 