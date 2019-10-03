He’s Got Enough Experience – France Coach Backs Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





France coach Didier Deschamps has not lost his faith Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris despite his recent form for his club.



Lloris is France’s World Cup-winning captain and has been the undisputed number one for club and country for a number of years.













But his form with Tottenham has been patchy since last season and there are question marks about him after he conceded seven goals against Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week.



Deschamps admits that it was hard to watch the Tottenham capitulation against Bayern Munich, but insisted that Lloris cannot be blamed for Spurs conceding seven at home.





He believes the goalkeeper has the experience to get through a tough patch of form and will remain part of the France squad during the European Championship qualifiers.







“He made a big mistake against Southampton and there’s the big defeat against Bayern Munich”, Deschamps said in a press conference.



“He is obviously very unhappy and even the watching the match was hard, he cannot be held responsible for all the seven goals. He cannot do much.





“Hugo has enough experience.



"It was worse before the World Cup as many questioned his status and he is one of the best goalkeepers.



“He is always decisive with us, he will be there.”



The 32-year-old goalkeeper has conceded 16 goals in eight appearances this season for Tottenham and has kept just one clean sheet.

