His Best Performance For Leeds United Yet – Former White On 25-Year-Old’s Display vs West Brom

Ben Parker feels that Helder Costa's display in Tuesday night's 1-0 win over West Brom at Elland Road was his best yet in a Leeds United shirt.



The 25-year-old Portuguese winger was Leeds' marquee signing of the summer, joining on loan from Premier League side Wolves, but with an agreement done to sign him permanently next summer.













Whites fans have been left disappointed with Costa's lack of impact so far this season and the winger only played against West Brom due to Pablo Hernandez being out injured.



Parker though saw promising signs in Costa's performance against the Baggies and feels Tuesday was his best performance yet in a white shirt.





Parker, analysing the game on LUTV, said: "Helder Costa, it was probably his best performance [for Leeds].







"Yes, it's his second start in the league, but I thought he was a threat throughout the whole game."



And picking out a clip which saw Kalvin Phillips hit an impressive diagonal ball through to Costa, Parker added: "He thrives on early service."





Costa will hope to keep his place in the team for Leeds' visit to Millwall this weekend, the club's final game before October's international break kicks in.



Leeds have not won away at Millwall since 2012 and the rivalry between the two clubs always sees closely fought games, with not more than one goal having split the sides in their last five meetings.

