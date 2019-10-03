Hope He Plays More, It Is About His Rhythm – France Coach On Olivier Giroud

Follow @insidefutbol





France coach Didier Deschamps is keen to see Olivier Giroud play more football for Chelsea as he wants the striker to be in good rhythm when he features for France.



The 33-year-old has again been a bit-part player at Chelsea this season with Frank Lampard preferring to play Tammy Abraham as his first-choice striker in the starting eleven.













He has not played in the Premier League since the end of August and has only started two games this season, one in the league and the other in the UEFA Super Cup.



He was again an unused substitute in Chelsea’s win over Lille on Wednesday night as Abraham again found the back of the net.





Giroud has continued to be selected for the France squad despite being a bit-part player at Chelsea, but Deschamps admits that he wants to see him get more minutes at Chelsea.







The France coach does not want to take away his record for France in the international games but admits that his rhythm will be affected if he continues to play little football at Chelsea.



“It is not a situation that worries me but it is not the best for him and for us”, Deschamps said in a press conference.





“He has had very little playing time even though a virus made him unavailable for the last three games at Chelsea.



“He has competition from Abraham who is effective.



“I do not take away from what he has done for us. He has scored four goals in the last seven games [for France] but I hope his situation can improve.



“I realise that there is a lot he has achieved for us but beyond the matter of efficiency, it is about rhythm.”



Giroud has scored 19 goals in 68 appearances since joining Chelsea from Arsenal.

