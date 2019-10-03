XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/10/2019 - 21:03 BST

I Didn’t Like Him As Man Or Manager – Former Leeds Star On Ex-Whites Boss

 




Former Leeds United star Olivier Dacourt has stressed that he does not like Terry Venables as a man or a manager, in contrast to his feelings about Jose Mourinho.

Dacourt was part of the David O’Leary side at Elland Road that reached the Champions League semi-final, but his spell at Leeds did not end on a happy note.


 



O’Leary’s successor Venables was not a big fan of the Frenchman and gave him very few opportunities to play before Dacourt eventually left the Whites for Roma in 2003.

He went on to play for Inter in 2006 and worked under Mourinho, who also did not give the Frenchman too many opportunities to feature on the pitch at the San Siro.
 


But Dacourt conceded that he enjoyed training under the former Inter boss as he learned a lot, even towards the end of his career.



He admits that he has immense respect for the manager Mourinho was, but stressed that he disliked Venables, as a man and as a manager.

“We had times that were worse than my times with Venables”, Dacourt told The Athletic.
 


“But I had a lot of respect for Mourinho. He won things. And in training, even at 35, I was learning every day.

"It was amazing. I could be happy, even though I knew he would never pick me on a Sunday.

“With Mourinho, maybe I don’t like the man but I like the manager. I respect the manager, because the manager is great and I can’t ignore that.

“With Terry Venables, I don’t like the man and I don’t like the manager. Terry Venables, I don’t like.”

Venables has not managed since his spell at Leeds, while Mourinho is out of work following his departure from Manchester United last season.   
 