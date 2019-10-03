I Didn’t Like Him As Man Or Manager – Former Leeds Star On Ex-Whites Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Olivier Dacourt has stressed that he does not like Terry Venables as a man or a manager, in contrast to his feelings about Jose Mourinho.



Dacourt was part of the David O’Leary side at Elland Road that reached the Champions League semi-final, but his spell at Leeds did not end on a happy note.













O’Leary’s successor Venables was not a big fan of the Frenchman and gave him very few opportunities to play before Dacourt eventually left the Whites for Roma in 2003.



He went on to play for Inter in 2006 and worked under Mourinho, who also did not give the Frenchman too many opportunities to feature on the pitch at the San Siro.





But Dacourt conceded that he enjoyed training under the former Inter boss as he learned a lot, even towards the end of his career.







He admits that he has immense respect for the manager Mourinho was, but stressed that he disliked Venables, as a man and as a manager.



“We had times that were worse than my times with Venables”, Dacourt told The Athletic.





“But I had a lot of respect for Mourinho. He won things. And in training, even at 35, I was learning every day.



"It was amazing. I could be happy, even though I knew he would never pick me on a Sunday.



“With Mourinho, maybe I don’t like the man but I like the manager. I respect the manager, because the manager is great and I can’t ignore that.



“With Terry Venables, I don’t like the man and I don’t like the manager. Terry Venables, I don’t like.”



Venables has not managed since his spell at Leeds, while Mourinho is out of work following his departure from Manchester United last season.

