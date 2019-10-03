I Have The Players To Replace Liam Cooper – Leeds United Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is confident that he has the options in his squad to replace the injured Liam Cooper at the heart of his defence.



The Leeds captain has sustained a groin injury and has been ruled out of action for six weeks, which also takes him out of the Scotland squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.













Bielsa has often stressed the importance of Cooper in his Leeds squad but he will have the leader of the squad missing from action for over a month.



But the Leeds boss is not worried as he believes in Gaetano Berardi and Kalvin Phillips he has experienced players who can take Cooper’s place in central defence in the upcoming games.





Bielsa also named young defenders Pascal Struijk and Olly Casey as options he could use if the need arrives.







The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “Liam’s injury is not going to be longer than six weeks unless.



“We have Berardi, Davis, Phillips, Pascal, and Olly Casey. We have a lot of players we are working with for a long time.





“Casey and Struijk are younger. Davis has played with us.



“Phillips is an option in this sector. Of course, Berardi is the direct substitution.”



It remains to be seen who Ben White will partner in defence when Leeds travel to Millwall on Saturday.

