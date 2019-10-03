XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/10/2019 - 20:56 BST

I Told Jurgen Klopp This – Former Liverpool Star On Prediction

 




Former Liverpool goalkeeper Alex Manninger has revealed that he told Jurgen Klopp something big was about to happen at Anfield when he left the club in 2016. 

The former Austrian goalkeeper, who been retired for two years, was part of the Liverpool squad in Klopp's first full season in charge of the club.  


 



Although Manninger left the Reds and hung up his boots at the end of the 2016/17 season, which saw the club finish fourth in the league, he insists that he knew Klopp was laying the foundation for something big at Anfield.

The former Arsenal player has revealed that he felt that something special was coming at Liverpool when he joined the club and even told Klopp about his view.
 


While Liverpool have gone on to win the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and earn a club-record Premier League points tally since his departure, Manninger believes there is still more to come as the Merseyside-based club are keeping on improving.



"I felt something", Manninger told Liverpool's official site.

"A couple of years ago when I joined them, I said, 'There's something big growing'.
 


"I said to Jurgen, 'Unfortunately, I'm out now because I'm too old but something big is coming here'. He did it. And it's still not over, I think, there's still things to come.

"It grows every month, you see the team make the next step.

"They can now beat small teams and you see now they will continue on the road they're on.

"They will continue their way."

Although Manninger was at Liverpool for one year, he did not make a single competitive appearance for the Reds.   
 