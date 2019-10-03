I Told Jurgen Klopp This – Former Liverpool Star On Prediction

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool goalkeeper Alex Manninger has revealed that he told Jurgen Klopp something big was about to happen at Anfield when he left the club in 2016.



The former Austrian goalkeeper, who been retired for two years, was part of the Liverpool squad in Klopp's first full season in charge of the club.













Although Manninger left the Reds and hung up his boots at the end of the 2016/17 season, which saw the club finish fourth in the league, he insists that he knew Klopp was laying the foundation for something big at Anfield.



The former Arsenal player has revealed that he felt that something special was coming at Liverpool when he joined the club and even told Klopp about his view.





While Liverpool have gone on to win the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and earn a club-record Premier League points tally since his departure, Manninger believes there is still more to come as the Merseyside-based club are keeping on improving.







"I felt something", Manninger told Liverpool's official site.



"A couple of years ago when I joined them, I said, 'There's something big growing'.





"I said to Jurgen, 'Unfortunately, I'm out now because I'm too old but something big is coming here'. He did it. And it's still not over, I think, there's still things to come.



"It grows every month, you see the team make the next step.



"They can now beat small teams and you see now they will continue on the road they're on.



"They will continue their way."



Although Manninger was at Liverpool for one year, he did not make a single competitive appearance for the Reds.

