I’d Have Done It Too – Lille President Backs Approach Against Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille president Gerard Lopez has indicated that he is pleased that his side went for the win against Chelsea on Wednesday night, rather than settling for a draw.



Tammy Abraham gave Chelsea the lead in the 22nd minute of the Champions League group meeting, but Victor Osimhen, signed this summer to replace Nicolas Pepe, scored the equaliser just eleven minutes later.













The second half was played on an even keel with Lille also looking to win, however Willian’s 77th-minute strike earned the three points for Chelsea away from home.



There were suggestions Lille should have looked to play out a draw in the second half, but Lopez insisted that he would have done the same had he been the coach.





He is happy that his side continued to push for the win rather than looking to defend a result as it does not suit their style of football.







Lopez told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked if Lille should have played for a draw: “I would have gone for the three points [as well].



“This is what the team tried to do. It is in our culture.





“Since I have been president, we do not like to defend a result, it doesn’t succeed.



“We prefer to continue playing.”



Chelsea are third in their Champions League group behind Ajax and Valencia with Lille losing both their opening two games.

