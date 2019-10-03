It Was Very Exciting – Neil Lennon Delights As Celtic Ease Past Cluj

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has hailed an "outstanding performance" from his side to brush past Romanian outfit Cluj 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night.



The Bhoys drew their group stage opener in France against Rennes and were keen to get a first win under their belt this evening.













It took just 20 minutes for Celtic to take the lead against the side that knocked them out of the Champions League qualifiers, after Odsonne Edouard struck.



The Bhoys then doubled their advantage just before the hour mark through loan star Mohamed Elyounoussi.





Celtic saw out the game to claim a comfortable win, but should have scored more in a match they dominated, as Cluj were a clear second best at Celtic Park.







Lennon was pleased with what he saw and is excited about Celtic's prospects in the Europa League this season.



"It was an outstanding performance off the back of a great performance in Rennes", Lennon told BT Sport post match.





"My only disappointment is that we didn't win the game by more. We were really assured. The whole team functioned perfectly as a group.



"It was very exciting and it's great to be a manager back on that stage at Celtic Park.



"We're top of the group and it's a great start, but the group is still very open."



Celtic's next group stage games comprise of a double header against Serie A side Lazio, a team that have shown an interest in Bhoys hitman Edouard and will now get a close up look at him.

