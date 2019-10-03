XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/10/2019 - 22:27 BST

It Was Very Exciting – Neil Lennon Delights As Celtic Ease Past Cluj

 




Celtic manager Neil Lennon has hailed an "outstanding performance" from his side to brush past Romanian outfit Cluj 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Bhoys drew their group stage opener in France against Rennes and were keen to get a first win under their belt this evening.  


 



It took just 20 minutes for Celtic to take the lead against the side that knocked them out of the Champions League qualifiers, after Odsonne Edouard struck.

The Bhoys then doubled their advantage just before the hour mark through loan star Mohamed Elyounoussi.
 


Celtic saw out the game to claim a comfortable win, but should have scored more in a match they dominated, as Cluj were a clear second best at Celtic Park.



Lennon was pleased with what he saw and is excited about Celtic's prospects in the Europa League this season.

"It was an outstanding performance off the back of a great performance in Rennes", Lennon told BT Sport post match.
 


"My only disappointment is that we didn't win the game by more. We were really assured. The whole team functioned perfectly as a group.

"It was very exciting and it's great to be a manager back on that stage at Celtic Park.

"We're top of the group and it's a great start, but the group is still very open."

Celtic's next group stage games comprise of a double header against Serie A side Lazio, a team that have shown an interest in Bhoys hitman Edouard and will now get a close up look at him.
 