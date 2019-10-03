XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/10/2019 - 18:37 BST

Ivan Bravo Comments Following Leeds United Departure

 




Ivan Bravo has commented following his departure from Leeds United's board of directors.

The general director of the Aspire Academy was on the board at Elland Road as a director and acted as an advisor to chairman Andrea Radrizzani.  


 



However, on Thursday it was announced that Bravo had resigned from his position on the board at Leeds and the club have thanked him for his service, after confirming his departure.

Bravo believes that, as Qatar FA technical director, another role he holds, he needs to focus on the forthcoming World Cup and as such does not feel he can effectively contribute to Leeds.
 


He explained to BBC Radio Leeds: "It's been a joy and [I] hope [I] have in some way made a small contribution to the club."



Bravo helped the club to appoint current Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan.

Corberan led Leeds Under-23s to the Professional Development League North title last season, as well as then to the national title at Under-23 level.
 


The Spaniard is also part of Marcelo Bielsa's first team set-up at Elland Road.
 