Ivan Bravo Comments Following Leeds United Departure

Ivan Bravo has commented following his departure from Leeds United's board of directors.



The general director of the Aspire Academy was on the board at Elland Road as a director and acted as an advisor to chairman Andrea Radrizzani.













However, on Thursday it was announced that Bravo had resigned from his position on the board at Leeds and the club have thanked him for his service, after confirming his departure.



Bravo believes that, as Qatar FA technical director, another role he holds, he needs to focus on the forthcoming World Cup and as such does not feel he can effectively contribute to Leeds.





He explained to BBC Radio Leeds: "It's been a joy and [I] hope [I] have in some way made a small contribution to the club."







Bravo helped the club to appoint current Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan.



Corberan led Leeds Under-23s to the Professional Development League North title last season, as well as then to the national title at Under-23 level.





The Spaniard is also part of Marcelo Bielsa's first team set-up at Elland Road.

